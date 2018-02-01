ULFA, PLA militants killed by Assam Rifles

[India], Feb 1 (ANI): In an encounter along the Kharsang - Miao Road in Changlang district of Arunachal Pradesh, the Assam Rifles on Monday morning gunned down two militants.

Of the two militants, one belonged to the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and the other belonged to People's Liberation Army (PLA) of Manipur.

The ULFA is a separatist outfit operating in Assam for the indigenous Assamese and seeks to establish a sovereign Assam with an armed struggle in the Assam conflict.

In 1990, the government of India banned ULFA, citing it as a terrorist organisation. The organisation is known for a number of assassinations and bombings, and also reportedly maintains a number of camps in Bangladesh, where members are trained and sheltered away from Indian security forces. While, the PLA of Manipur founded by N. Bisheshwar Singh in 1978, is a separatist armed revolutionary group fighting for a separate independent socialist state of Manipur. Further details awaited. (ANI)