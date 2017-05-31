Uma Bharti extends support to WB Govt. on Namami Gange Programme

[India], May 31 (ANI): Union Minister for Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Uma Bharti has said that trash skimmers will be deployed soon in West Bengal for solid management.

Addressing a meeting of the senior officials of her Ministry and Central Inland Fisheries Research Institute (CIFRI) at Farakka, West Bengal today, the Minister reiterated the commitment of the Central Government to clean Ganga and said that Ganga basin states will be given appropriate funds to ensure that target is achieved.

Bharti assured her full support to the West Bengal Government on the issue of Ganga erosion.

She announced that fish ladders, which aid fish in their migration upstream to spawn, would be installed in the Farakka Barrage.

Issues such as silt management, tourism potential of the area that could generate employment and ensuring adequate water flow to promote inland waterways in the state were also discussed in the meeting.

Ganga Nirikshan Abhiyan has concluded the first leg of her Abhiyan in West Bengal.

During her tour in the state, the Minister took part in Ganga Arti at Vaishnav ghat in Kolkata where she urged the gathering to participate selflessly in Ganga cleaning as people's participation is indispensable in the task.

On the second day of the Abhiyan, the Minister inspected Ghat cleaning works in Kakdweep at Ganga Sagar.

She also interacted with local government officials, local dwellers and other stakeholders during the inspection.

Ganga Chaupals were organised at two locations on 27th May - Ganga Sagar and Diamond Harbour.

On both the occasions the Minister interacted with local communities and heard their concerns. She assured people that adequate arrangements for toilets will be made at Ganga Sagar.

Bharti addressed people and officials at Kon Nagar in Hoogly during the Ganga Chaupal.

Apart from informing the people about various ongoing and planned schemes and projects under Namami Gange programme, she requested them to contribute in keeping Ganga clean by refraining from polluting it.

A similar interactive programme was organised in Nabdweep in Ganga Sagar.

The Minister will start the second leg of the Abhiyan from Sultanganj, Bhagalpur tomorrow. (ANI)