Uma Bharti says BSP-SP alliance will benefit BJP in 2019 LS polls

[India], Feb 22 (ANI): Union Minister for Drinking Water and Sanitation, Uma Bharti on Friday hit out at the alliance of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Samajwadi Party and said it will benefit the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) in the coming Lok Sabha elections.

“Gathbandhan between BSP and SP is going to benefit us. BSP voter will not vote for SP and SP voter will not vote for BSP. All those who are against SP or BSP will vote for us,” she said.

She added, “I'm only worried about behenji (Mayawati). I offer her to call me whenever SP attacks her.”

SP and BSP on Thursday announced the allocation of Lok Sabha seats for themselves in Uttar Pradesh, according to which they will contest 37 and 38 seats respectively. The two parties have also agreed not to field candidates from Rai Bareli and Amethi, currently represented by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi and Congress president Rahul Gandhi. In Uttar Pradesh, Congress has decided to contest all 80 Lok Sabha seats after the party was not made a part of the SP-BSP alliance. (ANI)