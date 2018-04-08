Uma Bharti writes to Digvijaya, says can't attend Narmada Parikrama culmination

[India], Apr. 08 (ANI): Union Minister Uma Bharti on Sunday wrote a letter to Congress Rajya Sabha member and AICC general secretary Digvijaya Singh, expressing her inability to attend the culmination of his Narmada Parikrama yatra at Barmaan Ghat.

Lauding Singh's efforts as 'exemplary', Bharti said that she will visit him soon, to seek his blessings.

"I congratulate you on this exemplary feet," she wrote.

She also added that she will be unable to meet him on April 10, owing to her commitment to visit Champaran, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to address approximately 20,000 Swachhagrahis (ambassadors of cleanliness movement), in the concluding ceremony of Champaran Satyagraha centenary celebrations.

"I had a wish that if you would call in the 'Bhandara' of Narmada Parikrama, I would definitely come. However, on April 10, I will have to go to Champaran, so it my misfortune is that I will not be able to join you," she added. Calling herself Singh's younger sister, Uma Bharti concluded her letter by stating that she would meet him really soon. Singh's 3,200-km-long Narmada Parikrama will end at the river's Barman Ghat in Narsinghpur district on April 9. Thousands of Congress leaders, workers and his supporters are expected to gather for the closing ceremony. (ANI)