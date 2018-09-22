UN Secretary-General to visit India in October

New Delhi: The United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres will arrive in India on October 1 for a three-day official visit.

The visit coincides with the beginning of events to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of India's Father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi on October 2, 2019. In 2007, the General Assembly designated 2 October as the International Day of Non-Violence.

During his visit, Guterres will formally open the new UN House in New Delhi on October 1. The following morning, the Secretary-General will participate in the closing session of the Mahatma Gandhi International Sanitation Convention.

He is also scheduled to meet Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, before giving an address at the India Habitat Centre on Global Affairs on the theme "Global challenges, global solutions" on October 2. The same evening, Guterres will take part in the General Assembly of the International Solar Alliance. On October 3, the Secretary-General will meet with President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. In the afternoon, he will visit the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Guterres will return to New York on October 4. (ANI)