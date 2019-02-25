UN Women lauds Odisha govt for proposing women's reservation

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): The United Nations Entity for Gender Equality and Empowerment of Women (UN Women) lauded the Naveen Patnaik-led Odisha government for the women's reservation proposal.

In a letter addressed to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the UN Women said: "We would like to take this opportunity to thank you for the support extended by your government in implementation of the joint programme between UN Women & the Panchayati Raj Department, Govt of Odisha to promote Gender Responsive Governance in the state."

The Women's Reservation Bill has been gathering dust for several years now for want of unanimity among different parties over the issue. The proposal, which was passed in November 2018 by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, seeks to implement 33 per cent reservation for women in Parliament and state assemblies. It is worth mentioning that the Rajya Sabha passed the Constitution 108th Amendment Bill in 2010. However, the Bill lapsed after the dissolution of the 15th Lok Sabha in 2014. The Legislative Assemblies of Odisha and Andhra Pradesh have already taken a lead and passed a resolution calling on the Central government to enact the Women's Reservation. Mahila Congress president Sushmita Dev had also written to all Congress-led state governments regarding Women's Reservation Bill. (ANI)