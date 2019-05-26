'Unable to bear torture by seniors, my daughter committed suicide'

[India], May 26 (ANI): Abeda Tadvi, mother of Dr Payal Salman Tadvi, who committed suicide on May 22, claimed that three senior doctors at Nair Hospital tortured her daughter, and unable to bear this, she committed suicide.

"Whenever she used to speak to me on call, she would say 'these (3 senior doctors) people torture me as I belong to a tribal community, use casteist slurs.' We want justice for her," Abeda told ANI.

The 23-year-old, a postgraduate student at Nair Hospital, committed suicide after allegedly facing harassment at the hands of three senior doctors.

"We have lodged a case under Atrocities Act, Anti-ragging Act and IT Act, and Section 306 of Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is currently underway," Deepak Kundal, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Agripada had said on Wednesday. When asked if the victim was harassed because she got admission through reservation quota, Kundal had said, "We are investigating the matter as per the complaints lodged by the complainant. The case has been lodged under the Atrocities Act to investigate this angle." The police have reportedly registered a case against three female doctors in connection with the death of Payal. (ANI)