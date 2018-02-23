Unable to pay hiked fees, student given TC

[India], Feb 23 (ANI): A private school in Kolkata allegedly handed a transfer certificate (TC) to a student last month, when his parents asked for more time to pay the hiked fees.

Al Hamd WSA School, which is affiliated to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, allegedly hiked the school fee by 87 percent over two years, and the father's request for extra time was reciprocated with a transfer certificate for the student.

The father of the child, M.D. Aslam, told ANI, "They hiked the fee by 87 percent in two yrs. My son was kept waiting outside the chairman's office for three days, and when I approached them, they issued a transfer certificate stating I cannot afford to pay the fee."

Aslam then approached the Chief Minister's office, which took cognizance of the matter. The case is now with the Education Department. (ANI)