Unable to qualify, IAS aspirant commits suicide

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): An Indian Administrative Services (IAS) aspirant committed suicide by hanging himself in Ber Sarai area here, after having failed the exam.

The victim, identified as Samrat Chauhan, was allegedly depressed after having failed the examination and decided to hang himself, as per his suicide note.

"I used to talk to him every day at 8.30 pm. Today, I got really worried when I did not get a call from him. When I reached here and saw the whole scene, my heart just stopped. His depression was a reason for this," Hari Om, the deceased's father told ANI.

Soon after news of the suicide reached the police, an ambulance and doctors rushed to the spot, where Samrat was pronounced dead. A forensic team also arrived at the spot to collect evidence and photographs. The body of the victim has been sent to Safdarjung Hospital here for postmortem, and the police are conducting further investigation. (ANI)