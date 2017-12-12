'Unacceptable', says Rahul Gandhi on PM Modi's statement on Mammohan Singh

Read in-depth stories, galleries, updates on Assembly Elections | Gujarat Polls

Ahmedabad: Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said that the statement made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi about his predecessor Dr Manmohan Singh meeting with Pakistan minister is not acceptable.





Reacting on suspended Congress leader Aiyar's derogatory statement against Prime Minister Modi, he said, "I have made it clear I will not tolerate such things, Modi ji is after all the Prime Minister of India, though what all Modi ji said about Dr Manmohan Singh is also not acceptable."





In one of his campaign rallies, Prime Minister Modi alleged Pakistan's interference in the Gujarat elections and said that Aiyar, Dr Singh and former vice president Hamid Ansari met with Pakistan's High Commissioner and Foreign Minister.





The Prime Minister also sought an explanation from the opposition.





Today is the last day of campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat before the final phase of state assembly elections.





The second phase of the Gujarat polls will be held on December 14 in 93 assembly constituencies.





The first phase of polls for 89 seats took place on December 9 and counting of votes will be done on December 18.





The crucial elections are being seen as prestige battle for BJP, which has been ruling the state for last 22 years, while it is a litmus test for the Congress.