'Unbiased' Centre has proof against Lalu: Ravi Shankar Prasad

[India] June 20 (ANI): After the Income Tax department released a list of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav's relatives' seized Benami properties, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday asserted tha the Centre was not being biased as it has proof.

Speaking to reporters here, Prasad said, "Just one question to Lalu - be it Patna's property, Delhi's house or Sainik Farm, confirm it to us that these properties do not belong to him. And if all this belongs to his family then he should open up and say the sources that he is receiving it from".

Prasad further stated that the government is not being biased, as the Centre has proof.

"The government is not being biased in this issue as we have proof. If the property has been achieved through illegal means then Lalu should tell us rather than remaining silent," Prasad added.

Meanwhile, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashvi Yadav rejected any wrongdoing by his family and stressed that rumours being spread are part of a political conspiracy and vendetta.

"First it was reported that Misa Bharti was fined Rs 10,000 as penalty by the IT department. Then it was reported that Bharti was again penalised Rs. 20,000. I fail to understand what type of news is being reported in the media. If any news channel or newspaper has some proof, then they must show the said notices, or else those organisations should tender apology who had reported 'false' news," said Bihar's Deputy Chief Minister.

Lalu's son further said they were ready to explain their side to the appropriate authority, but wanted to know who the real authority is.

Earlier in the day, the Income Tax department attached a total of 12 plots of Lalu's daughter Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh Kumar, Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav and ex chief minister Rabri Devi, and sisters Ragini and Chanda Yadav.

One farmhouse in Delhi and one bungalow in New Friends Colony are also attached.

The market value of the total attached property is worth Rs. 175 crore, whereas the book value of the attached property is Rs. 9.32 crore.

The I-T department had earlier seized Benami properties of Misa Bharti, Shailesh Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav.

Two summons to Misa were also issued, but after she failed to appear, the I-T department proceeded to seize the properties which were raided in May.

On June 13, the I-T Department summoned Shailesh Kumar, in connection with the benami assets and tax evasion case registered against him.

On June 7, the I-T department slapped a fine of Rs. 10,000 against Shailesh on account of not appearing for interrogation.

Earlier, Misa Bharti and her husband Shailesh were summoned by the I-T department in connection with a 'benami' assets case.

The summons were issued days after the arrest of Bharti's Chartered Accountant (CA) Rakesh Agrawal, in connection with an Enforcement Directorate probe into a Rs. 8,000 crore money laundering racket, involving two Delhi-based businessmen and a few political entities.

Agrawal was arrested under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) for allegedly being instrumental in providing accommodation entries (illegal funds) to launder the money of businessmen brothers - Virendra Jain and Surendra Jain.

The I-T department in its summons reportedly said it wishes to question Misa and her husband on transactions conducted by M/s Mishail Packers and Printers Private Limited.

The I-T department had conducted raids and surveys at about 22 locations in Delhi and adjoining areas in connection with alleged benami deals of Rs 1,000 crore by Lalu's family. (ANI)