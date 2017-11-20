'Uncommonly gracious': Manushi's response to his tweet wins Tharoor over

[India], November 20 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Monday called Manushi Chhillar "beautiful, smart and uncommonly gracious" for her graceful response to his 'Chhillar' tweet, wherein he compared the surname of the newly crowned Miss World to 'loose change'.

Tharoor tweeeted, "You're a class act, @ManushiChhillar! Beautiful, smart & uncommonly gracious too. Still, if any offence was caused to any member of your family, sincere apologies. Like every Indian, I'm proud of you."

Earlier in day, the newly crowned Miss World gave a graceful reply to Tharoor's tweet.

"Exactly @vineetjaintimes agree with you on this. A girl who has just won the World isn't going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. 'Chillar' talk is just small change - let's not forget the 'chill' within Chhillar@ShashiTharoor," she tweeted. Following Manushi Chhillar's victory at the Miss World 2017 pageant on Saturday, Tharoor had tweeted, "What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!" Tharoor's witty tweet on Manushi backfired on him, when the twitterati slammed him. After receiving backlash from tweeple, in another tweet, Tharoor issued an apology, saying, "Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i've separately praised. Please: Chill!." Tharoor was also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW) over his tweet. (ANI)