Under-construction building in Bengaluru's Kasavanahalli collapses, several feared trapped

#BENGALURU BUILDING COLLAPSES. Video shows rescue efforts. Kasavanahalli near Sarjapur Road. pic.twitter.com/ueNh6RjJ9b

We are concentrating on the rescue operation. All aspects will be investigated and action will be taken against those responsible: Bengaluru Development Minister KJ George on building collapse incident #Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/uawnmT8TzR — ANI (@ANI) February 15, 2018

— Rasheed Kappan (@kappansky) February 15, 2018 The building had four storeys and is located on Kasavanahalli on Central Jail Road near Haralur. Besides the State Disaster Relief Force, officials from the National Disaster Force are also expected to arrive at the site.

Further details are awaited.

"The building was at least six years old and was under repairs or renovation," Deputy Commissioner of Police Whitefield (eastern suburb) division Abdul Ahad told the media here.

The exact reason for the collapse and the details of the workers are yet to be ascertained, he said.