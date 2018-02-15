  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Under-construction building in Bengaluru's Kasavanahalli collapses, several feared trapped

Under-construction building in Bengaluru's Kasavanahalli collapses, several feared trapped

Last Updated: Thu, Feb 15, 2018 20:35 hrs
Building in Bengaluru's Kasuvanahalli collapses

Bengaluru: At least four have been killed and several are feared trapped in Bengaluru as an under-construction building collapsed in Kasavanahalli  on Thursday. According to reports, eight workers have been rescued so far.
The building had four storeys and is located on Kasavanahalli on Central Jail Road near Haralur. Besides the State Disaster Relief Force, officials from the National Disaster Force are also expected to arrive at the site.

Further details are awaited.

"The building was at least six years old and was under repairs or renovation," Deputy Commissioner of Police Whitefield (eastern suburb) division Abdul Ahad told the media here.

The exact reason for the collapse and the details of the workers are yet to be ascertained, he said.

More from Sify:



talking point on sify news

Latest Features