Under DoNER Ministry, authorities will cater public at doorstep: PM Modi

[India] December 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said under the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) the public will no longer have to send their grievances to the Central Government as the authority will cater them at their doorsteps.

Addressing a public rally here, the Prime Minister said, "There has been over 150 ministerial visits and our initiative- the Ministry for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) at your doorstep, has added impetus to the development of the Northeast. You don't have to send your grievances to Delhi (Central Government), as authorities from Delhi will come to you themselves."

"It has enabled us to understand the aspirations of the Northeast even better," he added.

He said that during the tenure of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, significant work was done for the development of the Northeast.

"I admire the beauty of Mizoram and friendly nature of the people of this state. We have taken forward this vision and are devoting resources for the progress of the Northeast," the Prime Minister said.

He added, "We are betting on the skills and strengths of India's youth. We believe in 'empower through enterprise' - which is creating the right ecosystem for innovation and enterprise to flourish so that our land is home to the next big ideas that can transform humanity."

He further said building a 'New India' by 2022 requires work towards the twin goals of increasing economic growth as well as ensuring that the fruits of growth are shared by all.

"In the spirit of 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikaas', every Indian, irrespective of caste, gender, religion, class must have equal opportunities to partake in the new prosperity. Vision of 'New India' can be realised only if fruits of development reach all," Prime Minister Modi asserted.

The government has planned to focus on around 115 districts, which are relatively backward when evaluated on various indicators, of North Eastern states, including Mizoram.

"It is said that the lack of connectivity is one of the biggest hurdles in the path of development of the North Eastern region. My government wants to do 'Transformation by Transportation' through investment in infrastructure to change the face of the North Eastern region," the Prime Minister added.

He further talked about railway projects wherein he said the government is committed to bring all the state capitals of North East region on the Rail map.

"The Government of India is executing 15 New Rail Line projects of 1,385 kilometers length, at a cost of over Rs 47,000 crore," the Prime Minister stated.

He further said the high literacy rate, scenic beauty and availability of large English speaking population in Mizoram make for a perfect blend to develop the state as a model tourist destination.

Prime Minister Modi is in Mizoram's Aizawl to inaugurate various development projects in the state. (ANI)