Under PM Modi's leadership, Army will destroy Pakistani terrorists by entering into their territory: Jharkhand CM

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, Indian Army will destroy Pakistani terrorists by entering into their territory, asserted Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das on Saturday.

His remarks come two days after around 40 CRPF jawans were killed in a deadly terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama.

“Our security forces have defeated Pakistan three times even before. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, we'll again destroy terrorists in Pakistan by entering into their territory,” Raghubar Das said.

Addressing the media in Ranchi, where the mortals of the Pulwama attack martyr’s arrived, the Chief Minister said that the nation is proud of those brave hearts and the stories of soldiers will remain immortal. Around 40 CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 when their convoy was targeted by a suspected suicide bomber of Pakistan-backed Jaish-e-Mohammad in Pulwama district on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. The convoy of 78 buses, in which around 2500 CRPF personnel were travelling from Jammu to Srinagar, came under attack around 3.15 pm at Ladhu Modi Lethpora. Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) has claimed responsibility for the attack. (ANI)