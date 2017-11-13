Undertrial prisoner shot dead in Delhi's Rohini court

  1. Sify.com
Last Updated: Mon, Nov 13, 2017 16:53 hrs
Delhi's Rohini court

New Delhi: An undertrial was shot dead inside the Rohini court complex here on Monday morning, police said.

"An undertrial prisoner Vinod alias Balle, a resident of Mangolpuri, was fired upon near the corridor by one Abdul Khan, a resident of Nangloi. The accused was overpowered and arrested from the spot along with the weapon," Rishipal, DCP of Rohini, told reporters.

The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in the corridor near the canteen area when the undertrial was being taken back to jail from the court, he said.

The undertrial was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused was arrested from the spot and the weapon used in the crime seized.

