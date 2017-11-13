Undertrial prisoner shot dead in Delhi's Rohini court

(Image tweeted by @AdityaRajKaul)

New Delhi: An undertrial was shot dead inside the Rohini court complex here on Monday morning, police said.

"An undertrial prisoner Vinod alias Balle, a resident of Mangolpuri, was fired upon near the corridor by one Abdul Khan, a resident of Nangloi. The accused was overpowered and arrested from the spot along with the weapon," Rishipal, DCP of Rohini, told reporters.





#Shocking: Firing in Rohini court, Delhi. 1 person shot dead. The accused has been arrested.



What was the security staff doing? How can they be so careless? Where were the metal detectors? How did someone manage to take a weapon inside?



— Jagrati Shukla (@JagratiShukla29) November 13, 2017

The undertrial was rushed to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

The accused was arrested from the spot and the weapon used in the crime seized. The incident happened around 11:20 a.m. in the corridor near the canteen area when the undertrial was being taken back to jail from the court, he said.