Underworld shooter Shabaz Ansari arrested

[India], June 16 (ANI): Underworld shooter Shabaz Ansari has been arrested by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

One country made katta (gun) of .315 calibre with two live cartridges have been recovered from Ansari's possession.

Ansari is a close associate of (henchman of underworld don Chhota Shakeel) Junaid Chaudhary who has been arrested few daysago.

In 2010, Ansari worked as a welder in a small shop and resided in old Mustafabad, Delhi when he was involved in a murder case then. He met Chaudhary through a common friend. (ANI)