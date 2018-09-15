Unemployed youth commit rape: BJP lawmaker on Haryana rape

New Delhi: Reacting to a horrific incident of gangrape of 19-year-old CBSE topper from Haryana's Rewari, a Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Prem Latha has made a controversial statement."Youth who do not have employment get frustrated and commit such (rapes) crimes," Haryana's Uchana Kalan MLA Premlata said. According to the FIR, the victim had gone to attend a coaching class when she was abducted late afternoon Wednesday while she was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina. She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint.
The accused later in the day left her near a bus stop in Kanina.