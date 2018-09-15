Unemployed youth commit rape: BJP lawmaker on Haryana rape

New Delhi: Reacting to a horrific incident of gangrape of 19-year-old CBSE topper from Haryana's Rewari, a Bharatiya Janta Party MLA Prem Latha has made a controversial statement.

"Youth who do not have employment get frustrated and commit such (rapes) crimes," Haryana's Uchana Kalan MLA Premlata said.

According to the FIR, the victim had gone to attend a coaching class when she was abducted late afternoon Wednesday while she was waiting at a bus-stop in Kanina.

She was allegedly kidnapped by the accused who arrived in a car and was taken to a secluded place where she was gang-raped after being offered a drink laced with sedatives, the survivor alleged in her complaint.

The accused later in the day left her near a bus stop in Kanina.