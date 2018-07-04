UNESCO to set up 'gaming digital learning hub' in AP

[India], July 04 (ANI): United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) entered in an agreement with Andhra Pradesh Government to set up a 'Design University' for gaming in Visakhapatnam.

The agreement was signed between UNESCO and Andhra Pradesh Economic Development Board (APEDB) for establishing a 'Gaming Digital Learning Hub'.

The delegation from UNESCO met Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and asked to allocate 100 acres of land in Visakhapatnam for developing the city as International Gaming and Digital Learning Hub.

The UNESCO informed the chief minister that the Gaming Technology will be the best source of income in future and many IT giants are ready to establish their centre's in the region. The United Nation agency further informed the Chief Minister that they will develop edutech gaming in the state with the target of providing 50,000 jobs in next 10 years. The hub will consist of incubation centre, global research centre, global certification bureau in digital education, gaming teacher training academy, gaming-digital skill development academy The Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister suggested the UNESCO to develop the state as knowledge economy - innovation valley. "Gaming technology should be expanded so that it can be used in all fields. Attempts for skill development should be made through gaming technology. Academic Standards be designed and propagated as 'Vizag Declaration', he said. (ANI)