Unidentified person shot dead by terrorists in J-K's Hazratbal

[India], Sep 8 (ANI): An unidentified person has been shot dead by terrorists near Naseem Bagh area of Hazratbal in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

Giving out more details about the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) of the area, Imtiaz Ismail Parray, told ANI that they are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim.

He further revealed that they have recovered a pistol and ammunition from the trousers of the deceased.

"We are trying to ascertain the identity of the victim. We have recovered a pistol and ammunition from the trousers of the deceased. We are ascertaining the facts," Parray said.

The police have cordoned off the area to nab the attackers. This is the second such attack of the day. Earlier, a Hurriyat activist was shot dead by the militants in Sopore region of the state. (ANI)