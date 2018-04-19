Unidentified persons snatch rifle from security guard

[India], Apr. 19 (ANI): Unidentified persons snatched a 12-bore rifle from a security guard guarding an ATM in Shopian district.

The incident took place in Punjora area of Shopian district.

A case has been registered and an investigation has been initiated.

Further details are awaited.

This incident is in line with many such incidents which have taken place in recent past in the state, wherein militants have attacked armed security personnel and guards and ran away with their weapon.

According to security experts, such crimes are done by young men to get recruited in terrorist outfits. (ANI)