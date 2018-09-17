Unified Commanders' Conference planned for Sept 28 in Jodhpur

[India], Sept 17 (ANI): The Unified Commanders' Conference has been planned for September 28 in Jodhpur, and will be attended by all the senior field commanders of the Army, Navy and Air Force.

The conference has been kept one day prior to the second anniversary of the surgical strike of September 29, 2016.

In the last meeting in July, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman complemented the Services for their performance and achievements in the past year and stressed on the need for greater synergy amongst the Services as well as between the Services and the MoD.

The Combined Commanders Conference is an apex platform for discussions on all 'Joint Issues' amongst the three Services and the Ministry of Defence. It also serves as the stock-taking exercise of the previous year and facilitates future planning. (ANI)