Union Cabinet approves 10 percent quota for economically weaker upper castes

The Union Cabinet on Monday approved 10 per cent reservation for the economically weaker upper castes in government jobs and education.

The decision, when implemented, will increase reservation quota to 60 per cent from the existing 50 per cent.

"A proposal for 10 per cent reservation for economically weaker upper caste was approved by the Union cabinet today," government sources said.

The castes which would benefit from the decision include Brahmin, Bhaiyya, Thakur's and Kayasthas.

After the approval, the government will have to amend the Constitution to implement the decision. If the decision is implemented, the reservation for the General caste candidates from economically backward sections will get the benefits of this reservation. The criteria for deciding on economically weaker sections would be based on the size of land holdings and income of families. (ANI)