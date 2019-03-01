Union Cabinet approves setting up Centre for Disability Sports in MP's Gwalior

[India], Mar 1 (ANI): The Union Cabinet has approved the proposal for setting up of a Centre for Disability Sports at Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh, to be registered under the Societies Registration Act, 1860.

It will function under the name of Centre for Disability Sports, Gwalior. Setting up of the Centre shall entail an estimated cost of Rs. 170.99 crore, spread over a period of five years.

The briefing was chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Improved sports infrastructure created by the Centre will ensure effective participation of persons with disabilities in sports activities and also enable them to compete at national and international levels. Setting up of the Centre will develop a sense of belonging in Divyangjan to facilitate their integration in society.

At present no specialised sports training facilities for Divyangjan are available in the country. This void is proposed to be filled up by setting up sports infrastructure so that persons with disabilities can undergo rigorous and specialised training in this Centre. (ANI)