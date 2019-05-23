Union Cabinet to meet on Friday

The Union Cabinet is scheduled to meet on Friday to pass a resolution on the dissolution of the 16th Lok Sabha.

Also, the Parliamentary Board of BJP will meet today in the evening while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to address the party workers here at 5.30 pm.

Council of Ministers meeting will also be held on Friday.

The ruling BJP is set to storm back to power with a comfortable majority on its own for the second consecutive time and is set to cross the 300-mark along with its allies in the Lok Sabha.

Their campaign was spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on muscular nationalism and a strident anti-Congress plank. On the other side, the main challenger Congress is way behind, leading in only 50 seats. Prime Minister Modi is leading comfortably in Varanasi where he is seeking a second term while UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi leading in Raebareli. Congress president Rahul Gandhi was trailing behind Union Minister Smriti Irani in Amethi while leading in Wayanad in Kerala. (ANI)