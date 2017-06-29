Union Home Secretary meets J-K Guv to discuss security situation

[India], June 29 (ANI): Union Home Secretary Rajiv Mehrishi called on Jammu and Kashmir Governor N.N. Vohra at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday to discuss about the security situation in the Valley.

Vohra and Mehrishi discussed enhancing enforcement particularly keeping in view the continuing attempts at infiltration, cease-fire violations and recurring incidents aimed to cause unrest.

Mehrishi, who visited the Shri Amarnathji Shrine earlier in the day, informed the Governor about the security arrangements observed by him.

Mehrishi's visit comes a day after first batch of pilgrims left for Amarnath Yatra. Around 2,280 pilgrims left Jammu base camp yesterday. Earlier in the day, around 14 pilgrims suffered injuries after a bus from Uttar Pradesh to the Kashmir Valley collided with a truck at Lakhanpur on the Pathankot-Jammu highway in Kathua district. (ANI)