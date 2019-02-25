Union Min Harsimrat Kaur inaugurates cold chain facility in Jalandhar, targets Amarinder Singh

[India], Feb 25 (ANI): Union Food Processing Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Monday inaugurated a cold chain storage to store crops in Jalandhar.

“We will set up more than 300 such chains. In absence of this, vegetables and other crops used to get destroyed. 19 cold chain will be built across Punjab,” the union minister said.

Earlier in the day, she criticised Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh on Twitter for stalling the cold chain project in the state.

“@capt_amarinder help is irrelevant as you don't want to act. You let potato crop rot despite the MOFPI sanctioning 19 cold chains in Punjab, of which 4 deal in potatoes. The Ladhowal MFP, which you are stalling, can also help potato farmers,” she tweeted.

In another tweet, she said, “@capt_amarinder You let the potato crop in Punjab rot. You refused to procure it through State agencies. You refused to give freight subsidy to farmers to transport seed potato. Pl don’t play politics. Help the potato farmers even now. Give them compensation @ Rs 20k per acre.” Commenting on Cabinet Minister Navjot Singh Sidhu, she said, “He was hugging a General who has killed our jawans and comes from our enemy country. I don’t want to speak about him.” On Kartarpur corridor, she said, “The central government is working in a fast manner keeping the sentiments of Sikh community related to the holy place.” (ANI)