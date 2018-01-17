Union Minister alleges failure of law and order in Tripura

[Tripura], Jan 17 (ANI): Poll-bound Tripura's law and order has failed completely, alleged Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Vijay Sampla on Tuesday.

During a press conference, Sampla said, "There is no law and order in Marxist-ruled Tripura. The poll-bound state, witnessed seven murders in a span of three to four days and most of them belong to SC community."

The union minister claimed that anarchy prevails in Tripura, since there were persistent efforts to suppress truth.

Sampla added that since the law and order is a state subject, the Centre cannot intervene on the issue. "People are determined to bring a change to teach harsh lessons to the Marxist rulers in the upcoming assembly elections", Sampla added. The union minister also lamented over the state government's non-cooperation of the welfare of people with disabilities. "There are many schemes for them but little has been done to help them in this regard", Sampla continued. Along with Sampla, BJP state in-charge Sunil Deodhar, BJP Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) Dilip Sarkar and former MLA Ratan Lal Nath were also present. (ANI)