Union Minister inaugurates Atal Complex for ITCOocean

[India], Dec 22 (ANI): Union Earth Sciences, Environment and Forests Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Saturday asserted that other countries are following India's model of reducing emissions and increasing environment-friendly energy generation.

Addressing scientists after inaugurating the Atal Complex for the International Training Centre for Operational Oceanography (ITCOocean) at the INCOIS campus in Hyderabad, the minister said India is playing a key role in the efforts that are being made to address the global environmental concerns.

Recalling India's role in the International Solar Alliance, he exuded confidence that India will achieve all the global targets relating to reducing emissions and generating clean energy. He further said India's rankings in scientific research have been considerably improved during the past couple of years. The ITCOocean is a Category 2 centre under UNESCO for capacity building and training activities in operational oceanography. (ANI)