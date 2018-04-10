Union Minister Kushwaha manhandled in Bihar

Hajipur (Bihar): Union Minister Upendra Kushwaha was on Tuesday attacked by "miscreants" near Hajipur in Bihar while on his way to Motihari to take part in a programme to be addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kushwaha, the Union Minister of State for Human Resource and Development and the President of Rashtriya Lok Samata Party (RLSP), which is part of the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre, blamed the "miscreants who believe in feudalism" for the attack.

"Today (Tuesday) I was going to Motihari to take part in Prime Minister's programme. Some people with feudal emblematic and those opposed to the social equality blocked the road in Loma village of Hajipur. When I tried to persuade them, they manhandled me and used derogatory words against Dalits and the backward community," he said in a series of tweets.

The incident happened during the "Bharat Bandh" called by various groups to protest against caste-based reservation policy. Kushwaha could not take part in the Prime Minister's event -- National Convention of Swachhagrahis -- in Motihari.

Later, he headed towards his native village in Vaishali district.

Kushwaha had joined other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) allies in asking the government to file a review plea in the Supreme Court against its order allegedly diluting a law on atrocities against Dalits and tribals.

In a letter to Modi, he said the order would make it difficult for people from these communities to get justice and added that it had caused a lot of anger and discontent among them.

Meanwhile, the RLSP condemned the attack on its leader.

"We condemn the attack on Kushwahaji in strongest words. The RLSP has been founded on the ideals of socialism and equality. We have always stood in the favour of affirmative action and will continue to do so. The people of Bihar know this very well," RLSP spokesperson Madhaw Anand said in a statement.

He said the attack was carried out by those who believe in feudalism and "Manuvad".

"Such acts of cowardice will never deter us from our path of social and political equality for every Indian," he added.