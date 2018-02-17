Union Minister Maneka Gandhi calls official 'bastard' in Hindi, makes fun of his weight

New Delhi: In a shocking incident, Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi has been caught on camera rebuking and abusing an official and making fun of his weight after receiving a complaint of corruption against him.The incident took place after someone made a complaint against the official and accused him of indulging in ‘corruption’ during a public meeting in Uttar Pradesh’s Baheri.
#WATCH Union Minister Maneka Gandhi rebukes and abuses an official who was being accused of corruption by people at a public meeting in UP's Baheri pic.twitter.com/o6ruXXmCJs— ANI (@ANI) February 17, 2018 In the 35-second long clip, union minister can be seen getting angry after the official is accused of taking bribe by the people present in the meeting. “Humans survive on respect rather than money. You are fat like a bastard and on top that have the gumption to take bribe,” says Gandhi in front of everyone present in the gathering. She then asks the officer if he feels good after indulging in corruption being accused of dishonesty.