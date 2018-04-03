Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad takes oath as RS member

[India], Apr 3 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad took oath as a Rajya Sabha member on Tuesday.

Rashtriya Janata Dal spokesperson Manoj Kumar Jha and Telugu Desam Party vice-president C.M. Ramesh also took oath as the members of the Upper House of the Parliament.

Both Ravi Shankar Prasad and Manoj Kumar Jha are among the six people declared elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha from Bihar.

BJP candidates, who had been elected to the Upper House in the state include Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley, GVL Narasimha Rao, Harnath Yadav, Ashok Bajpai, Vijay Pal Singh Tomar, Kanta Kardam, Sakaldeep Rajbhar and Anil Aggarwal. (ANI)