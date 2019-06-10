Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to take charge of his Ministries tomorrow

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad will take charge of the Ministry of Law and Justice at 10.30 am and of Ministry of Electronics and IT at 2.30 pm on Monday, June 3.

Union Minister Arjun Munda too will assume the charge as Union Minister of Tribal Affairs tomorrow at 11 am at Shastri Bhawan.

On the other hand bigwigs like Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh took charge as Home Minister and Defence Minister on Saturday.

A number of ministers including Nirmala Sitharaman, who got the crucial finance portfolio, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Prakash Javadekar and Ramvilas Paswan took charge of their ministries a day after they were sworn-in on Thursday.

In the second government headed by Narendra Modi, 24 Cabinet Ministers besides the Prime Minister, 9 Ministers of State with Independent Charge and 24 Ministers of State were sworn-in. Riding high on the planks of muscular nationalism and anti-Congress, BJP, which had won 282 seats in 2014, improved its tally by notching up 303 seats. Along with its NDA allies, the number swelled to 353 in the 543-member Lower House of the Parliament. (ANI)