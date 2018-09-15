Union ministers participate in 'Swachhata hi Seva' movement

[India], Sep 15 (ANI): Union Ministers Dharmendra Pradhan and Piyush Goyal participated in the 'Swachhata hi Seva' which was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier in the day.

As part of the move, Pradhan along with a group of people, were seen picking up scrap material in Delhi's Vasant Vihar area, while Goyal helped clean the area around Old Delhi railway station.

In Patna, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lent a helping hand to those cleaning a street in Mithapur area as part of the movement.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh also showed his support for the movement and helped clean the streets in Faridabad. Ahead of the launch of the movement, the Prime Minister had written personalised letters to around 2000 citizens from different walks of life inviting them to join the Swachhata Hi Seva movement and strengthen the Swachh Bharat Mission. In the letter, Prime Minister Modi urged former judges, retired government servants, gallantry award winners, medal winners in the Common Wealth and Asian Games, spiritual leaders, film personalities, journalists of leading media outlets, sportspersons, writers among others to become part of the mass movement. To endorse the movement in all the states and union territories of the country, the Prime Minister also wrote letters to governors, lieutenant governors, chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of all states. (ANI)