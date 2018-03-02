Union Ministers pour Holi wishes

[India], March 2 (ANI): As the whole country is celebrating the festival of colours Holi, string of leaders greeted the nation on the occasion.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Dharmendra Pradhan celebrated the festival at their Delhi residence.

Speaking to media, Naqvi said that Holi denotes "brotherhood, love and harmony" adding that the festival marks the tradition and culture of the country.

The festival of Holi, which is celebrated across the country with great enthusiasm every year, marks the triumph of good over evil, along with the arrival of the spring season. (ANI)