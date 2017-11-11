United Airlines suspends flight to Delhi over air pollution concern

[India], Nov 11 (ANI): United Airlines on Saturday temporarily suspended Newark-Delhi flights due to poor air quality concerns in Delhi.

The airline company currently has waiver policies in place for customers who are traveling to, from or through Delhi, informed a United Airlines spokesperson.

The spokesperson further assured that the airline is monitoring advisories as the region remains under a public health emergency, and are coordinating with respective government agencies.

"We encourage customers who are traveling over the next several days to visit united.com or download our mobile app for the latest updates and developments," United Airlines stated.

The air pollution in the national capital has worsened in the last few days, with air quality dropping to 'severe' category and a thick toxic smog enshrouding the region. Besides hampering visibility on road, the situation has become a public health emergency, and prompted schools to shut down in its wake. The city's air quality worsened ahead of winter as cooler air traps pollutants near the ground, preventing them from dispersing into the atmosphere. (ANI)