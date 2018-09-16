United Left Alliance sweeps JNUSU polls

[India], Sep 16 (ANI): The Left Unity on Sunday won all central panel posts in the Jawaharlal Nehru University Student's Union (JNUSU). The Left Unity is an alliance of the Students' Federation of India, All India Students Federation, All India Students Association and the Democratic Students Federation.

N Sai Balaji, the Left presidential candidate, registered a stellar victory with 2,161 votes, while Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad's (ABVP) Lalit Pandey garnered 982 votes.

The Left Unity's Sarika Chaudhary was elected as the Vice President after winning 2,692 votes, while ABVP's Geeta Sri had to settle for second place with 1,012 votes.

Aejaz Ahmad Rather of the Left Unity won the General Secretary's post with 2,423 votes, defeating ABVP's Ganesh Gujar who received 1,123 votes. The Left's Amutha Jayadeep clinched the position of Joint Secretary with 2,047 votes, while the runner-up Venkat Choubey of the ABVP bagged 1,247 votes. The counting of the votes, which began on Saturday, came to a standstill for a brief period after ABVP members allegedly attacked the School of International Studies building where the ballot boxes were stored, breaking the glasses of the building. The JNU election commission had demanded an unconditional apology from the ABVP as several EC members got injured in the attack. (ANI)