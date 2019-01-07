United Republican Party supports Congress-NCP in Maharashtra.

[India], Jan 6 (ANI): The United Republican Party in Maharashtra has extended support to the alliance between the Indian National Congress (INC) and Sharad Pawar- led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

A delegation of United Republican Party met Congress state president Ashok Chavan and NCP state president Jayant Patil in Mumbai on Sunday.

Congress and the NCP have reached a consensus on sharing 40 of the 48 Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra. While NCP and the Congress might contest 20 seats each in the state Maharashtra in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the remaining eight seats are to be allotted to others allies.

"For opposing Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Shiv Sena all like-minded parties are coming together. We are considering how to accommodate them. Adjustment over 8 seats are going on and Sharad Pawar and Rahul Gandhi will take a decision," said Ashok Chavan, Maharashtra state president of Congress. (ANI)