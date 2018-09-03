Universities in Bihar to have dress code for convocation

[India], September 03 (ANI): Formulating some change in the daily working of universities across Bihar, newly sworn-in Governor Lalji Tandon on Monday issued directives regarding the schedule and dress code of the convocation to be held in state universities.

According to a circular, the newly issued dress code consists of Salwar-kurti for the female graduates, whereas the male graduates would be required to wear dhoti kurta for the convocation ceremony. The dress code has also been changed for other dignitaries attending convocation, ranging from Chief guest to the Chancellor of the university. The Malviya turban has been made mandatory for all the dignitaries to be present during the convocation.

The Governor house has asked the universities to ensure no relaxation in the same as the convocation is one of the most important part of a university curriculum. The convocation also plays a crucial role in determining the ranking of a university. The universities in Bihar don't have a culture of holding convocation on a regular basis. Other universities of the state observe convocation with a considerable delay except for Nalanda University, Patna University and few others. The Governor house has also charted out a calendar for convocation ceremony of all universities across the state. Guidelines have been issued to the Universities that on the basis of the prescribed calendar to organise convocation in November. The same has been issued to all the universities by the order of the Chancellor. The statutory order related to organising the Convocation and the costume design has been approved by Raj Bhawan.(ANI)