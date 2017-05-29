Unless citizens enjoy good health, their productive potential cannot be realized fully: President

[India], May 29 (ANI): President Pranab Mukherjee received the first copies of books 'Color Atlas of Oral implants' and 'Conservative Dentistry - Basics' at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that dentistry as a whole has grown by leaps and bounds over the past few decades and dental awareness has started spreading across India.

"All this has been possible due to the hard work and commitment of the dental fraternity. India being a heavily populated country, despite many dentists graduating every year, there is still a dearth of health care professionals and dental surgeons. In rural India, the local population lacks basic knowledge on dental cases and thus indulge in habits and practices, harmful for oral health. Unless citizens enjoy good health, their productive potential cannot be realized fully and this puts pressure on us to provide good dental care where it is most needed," he said.

The President said that dentistry has attained a new level of excellence in India today and we are witnessing revolutionary changes in dental technology. "Latest technology has improved all aspects, from diagnosis to patient comfort, to good effective dental care and better prognosis," he added. The President said that he was sure the two books he had received from the authors today would be helpful for dental students, fresh dentists and experienced ones alike. He also congratulated the authors of both the books - Dr. Praful Bali, Dr. Lanka Mahesh, Dr. Dildeep Bali and Dr. Deepika Chandhok for their efforts. (ANI)