Unlike PM, we will hear people's 'Mann Ki Baat': Rahul

[India], Sept 20 (ANI): Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' programme, Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that his party leaders are not interested in speaking their mind and will rather hear what people want to say when they return to power.

"In every speech, the Prime Minister talks about his 'Mann Ki Baat'. We are not interested in our 'Mann Ki Baat'. We are interested in your 'Mann Ki Baat' - whether you are poor, Dalit, small businessmen, general caste or OBC. Whatever you are, we are interested in your 'Mann Ki Baat'," Gandhi scion said while addressing a rally here.

The Congress president added: "Farmers and small businessmen are not able to understand the 'Gabbar Singh Tax'. When Congress will come into power again we will make it GST (Goods and Services Tax)." The Congress president later assured the youth of Rajasthan that once voted back to power his party will ensure jobs for them. "The Chinese government gives jobs to 50,000 youths in 24 hours. You are not less than them. I feel that you can move ahead of them (aap unse age bhad sakte ho). You have more power than them. But your government has tied your hands. Your government takes out yatras, but when it comes to untie your hands, then they benefit 15-20 people only. In India, only 450 youths get jobs in 24 hours. The youth of Rajasthan can compete with China." Gandhi said that he once went to Prime Minister's Office and asked Prime Minister Modi to waive off farmers' loans. The Prime Minister, however, had no reply to his demand. He concluded his speech saying, "This time the Congress workers will decide who their candidates will be in the upcoming Rajasthan elections. The doors of offices of our Chief Minister and ministers will be open for you all (when Congress will come to power in the state). I want more women candidates in the election, otherwise, I won't approve anyone." (ANI)