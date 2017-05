[India], May 21 (ANI): No casualties or injuries have been reported, as eight coaches of the Lokmanya Tilak train derailed in Unnao station on Sunday.

The train was going from Kanpur to Lucknow.

The police and railway authorities have already reached the spot and are investigating the cause of this.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) team has left to launch a probe into the incident.

More details awaited. (ANI)