Unnao case: Adityanath unfit to be UP CM, says Congress

[India], Apr 15 (ANI): In wake of the Unnao rape case, Congress Karnataka Working President on Saturday dubbed Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as unfit for office and said that the incident should have prompted him to resign.

"Mr. Adityanath is a disgrace to Indian politics, and he is unfit to be the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh. If he had any decency he would have resigned by now, because his government has been exposed, his own MLA has committed the crime," Dinesh Gundu Rao told reporters here.

"Not only has a girl been raped, her father was arrested and has died, and the BJP government and the police did not even file an FIR," he added. On April 8, a girl from Unnao alleged that she was raped by BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his accomplices in June, last year. The victim's family also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. Atul Singh and five other accused have been sent to jail, and the accused MLA has been sent to seven-day Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) custody. (ANI)