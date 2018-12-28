Unnao gangrape: NHRC sends notice to UP Govt after reports of harassment of victim

[India], Dec 28 (ANI): The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday sent a notice to the Uttar Pradesh government following media reports of its agencies allegedly harassing and threatening the Unnao rape victim.

Furthermore, NHRC has sought a detailed report from the Chief Secretary and the DGP of Uttar Pradesh government on the allegations of daily threats to the victim. The response is expected within four weeks, positively.

Allegedly, the police have been told to withdraw the case against the MLA accused of raping her. Reportedly, the victim could not believe that the rapist is so powerful that he could manipulate the law from the prison.

The Commission has observed that the contents of the media report, if true, amount to a serious issue of violation of the right to live with dignity of the victim and her family members. It is the responsibility of the State to ensure a safe and secure environment for the victim of the sexual assault, her family members as well as the witnesses of the criminal act. The Commission also called upon the state for ignoring its directions given on April 10, otherwise, the reports of harassment of the victim would have not come to the fore. Reiterating its directions to the Government of Uttar Pradesh, it has directed the Chief Secretary, to personally look into the matter and ensure that the victim's family is not subjected to any further harassment or humiliation by the accused local MLA or through his aides in any manner. (ANI)