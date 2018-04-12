Unnao, Kathua Rape cases warrant stringent action: NCW Chief

[India], Apr. 12 (ANI): Chairperson of the National Commission for Women (NCW) Rekha Sharma on Thursday urged the nation to not make Unnao and Kathua rape case a political issue while calling for a strict punishment against the culprits.

"No one should see this as a religious or a political issue, this is a crime and culprits should be apprehended and dealt with severely," she said.

She further slammed the Uttar Pradesh police for not arresting the Unnao rape case accused BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar despite an FIR against him.

"I believe the Police should have made the arrest by now, they do not wait for the CBI's orders to make each and every arrest, so why to wait now, especially if an FIR has been registered, and as it falls under POSCO Act, it warrants an immediate arrest," she added. In Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua an eight-year-old Muslim nomadic girl was allegedly abducted, drugged, raped, tortured and killed. After being missing for a week, her body was found on January 17. In Uttar Pradesh's Unnao, an 18-year-old woman has alleged she was raped by the BJP MLA Sengar and his accomplices last year. On April 8, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow. Later, the victim's father was taken into police custody from the location. However, on April 9, the victim's father was admitted to a hospital after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting and subsequently died there. (ANI)