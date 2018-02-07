Unnao Quack accused of infecting people with HIV arrested

[India], Feb. 7 (ANI): The Uttar Pradesh Police on Wednesday arrested the quack doctor accused of infecting at least 40 people with HIV in state's Unnao district.

Accused Rajendra Yadav, allegedly used a HIV infected syringe to treat all his patients in the vicinity.

"The accused, Yadav, was arrested from the house of a relative where he was hiding," said Bangarmau station house officer (SHO) Amit Kumar Singh.

At least 40 people in Unnao were tested HIV positive.

It is also being feared that numerous truck drivers, who dislodge themselves in Unnao, a transit point might be acting as the HIV carriers.

Yesterday, area councillor Sunil Bangarmau said if proper tests are done, at least 500 cases of HIV would come up. "40 positive cases have been found. If proper tests are done, at least 500 cases would come up. It is being told that the people here used to go to a quack for treatment of diseases. He used a single syringe on all of them," said Bangarmau. Health camps have been setup by the local health authorities to curtail the spread of HIV. Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Sidharth Nath Singh had also assured an investigation in the connection. (ANI)