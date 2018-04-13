Unnao rape: Accused BJP MLA arrested by CBI

Lucknow: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday arrested Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar in connection with the alleged rape of 18-year-old-girl in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district.

The BJP MLA was being interrogated at the CBI Zonal office here since morning.

Meanwhile, a Medical Superintendent and a Casualty officer at Uttar Pradesh's Unnao District Hospital were also suspended today in connection with the said case.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated against three other doctors in the regard.

Earlier in the day, the CBI registered three cases against Sengar in the case. An FIR was lodged against the BJP MLA on Thursday under sections 363 (kidnapping), 366 (abduction of woman), 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and the case was handed over to the CBI. The teen had accused the MLA of raping her in June last year. The victim's family had also alleged that the accused MLA's brother, Atul Singh Sengar, along with his companions also raped the girl and thrashed the victim's father on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR over the same. Atul Singh and five other accused were sent to jail yesterday.