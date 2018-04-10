Unnao rape: Accused BJP MLA's brother, three others arrested

[India], Apr. 10 (ANI): A day after the death of a rape victim's father in police custody, the police on Tuesday arrested accused Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar and three others.

Atul Singh was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DGP UP, by the Lucknow crime branch team led by Superintendent of Police (SP) (crime) Dinesh Singh.

However, the victim claimed that she was unaware of the arrest and urged that the accused be hanged till death.

"Kuldeep Singh (Sengar) isn't being arrested. I don't know if his brother is arrested. I demand that they be hanged till death. They've made my life miserable. I want justice. They killed my father," she told ANI. On Sunday, a woman, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by Sengar and his fellow accomplices. Later, the victim's father was arrested from the location. However, he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday night after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting and subsequently passed away in the early hours on Monday. Following this, six police personnel were suspended and four accused were arrested for allegedly beating up the victim's father in jail. Meanwhile, the accused BJP MLA on Monday refused to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him. Speaking to the media, Sengar said, "If somebody's name crops up into some issue does not mean that he shall resign". He further went on to dismiss the entire incident saying the allegations were completely wrong. (ANI)