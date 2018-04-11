Unnao rape: Actions will be taken only after preliminary report, says DIG

[India], Apr. 11 (ANI): Deputy Inspector General of Police DIG (Law and Order) Pravin Kumar on Wednesday claimed that Special Investigation Team (SIT) has inspected the site, where the custodial death of rape victim's father took place and added that further actions will be initiated only after the preliminary report.

The father of rape victim, who leveled rape allegation against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar died in judicial custody on April 9.

"SIT has inspected site of the crime. Talks were held with victim's side as well as that of the accused. Information has been collected from local officers as well," Kumar said in a press conference.

"Further actions will be initiated only after presenting preliminary report before the DGP," Kumar added. Earlier in the day, the SIT of Lucknow Police reached Unnao to investigate on the same. Additional Director General (ADG) of Lucknow zone Rajeev Krishna told reporters that a report will be sent to the administration by evening, "We have come here to investigate, and by this evening, I will send the interim report to the DGP and the state government." He also assured that all angles of the case would be investigated. On Sunday, the woman, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath 's residence in Lucknow, alleging that she was raped by BJP MLA from Unnao Kuldeep Singh Sengar and his fellow accomplices. Later, the rape victim's father was arrested, and on Monday, he died in hospital. However, the family alleged that he was murdered by Sengar. On Tuesday, the MLA's brother Atul Singh along with three others, was arrested from Unnao on the directions of the Uttar Pradesh Director General of Police (DGP) DGP, by the Lucknow crime branch team. The victim's family had alleged that the accused MLA's brother had thrashed the victim's man on April 3 for refusing to withdraw the FIR. As many as six police personnel were also suspended for allegedly beating up the victim's father. Meanwhile, the accused BJP MLA on Monday refused to resign from his post following the allegations of rape against him. He further went on to dismiss the entire incident saying the allegations were completely wrong. (ANI)