Unnao rape: Adityanath directs home dept. to ensure SIT probe

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday directed the Home Department to ensure that Special Investigation Team (SIT) visits Unnao district tomorrow and give its first report by evening in connection with the custodial death of rape victim's father.

The father of rape victim, who leveled rape allegation against BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar died in judicial custody on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Lucknow Additional Director General Police (ADG) Law and Order Anand Kumar stated that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been constituted to examine the case.

On Sunday, the rape victim, along with her family members, tried to commit suicide in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's residence in Lucknow alleging that she was raped by BJP leader and his fellow accomplices. Later, the victim's father was taken into police custody from the location. However, he was admitted to a hospital on Sunday night after complaining of abdominal pain and vomiting and subsequently passed away in the early hours of Monday. Till now, five accused including BJP MLA's brother Atul Singh has been sent to Unnao district jail in connection with the case. However, the BJP MLA has not been arrested as yet.